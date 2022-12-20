High School Scoreboard - December 19, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Week 4 of the high school basketball season is here.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
McCreary Central 68, Barbourville 58 (Arby’s/KFC Classic)
Wayne County 57, Somerset 51 (Arby’s/KFC Classic)
Clay County 83, Leslie County 39 (Bobby Keith Classic)
Winter Haven (Fla.) 82, North Laurel 66 (City of Palms Classic)
Rockcastle County 70, Glasgow 54 (Twin Lakes Holiday Classic)
Rockcastle County, 62, Clinton County 61 (Twin Lakes Holiday Classic)
Boyd County 83, Johnson Central 67
Jackson County 78, OBI 39
Lawrence County 78, Phelps 51
Southwestern 62, East Jessamine 58
Wolfe County 66, Powell County 47
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Johnson Central 57, Carroll County (Mike Bromagen Ladycats Legend Tournament)
Knott Central 58, Bath County 52 (Mike Bromagen Ladycats Legend Tournament)
Morgan County 64, East Jessamine 31 (Mike Bromagen Ladycats Legend Tournament)
Powell County 60, Raceland 45 (Mike Bromagen Ladycats Legend Tournament)
Owensboro Catholic 66, Corbin 62 (Queen of the Commonwealth)
Pikeville 68, Mercer County (Queen of the Commonwealth)
John Hardin 67, Letcher Central 53 (Taylor County Cardinal Classic)
Southwestern 58, Notre Dame 47 (White, Greer & Maggard Holiday Classic)
Hazard 59, Buckhorn 55 (OT)
Middlesboro 50, Lynn Camp 44
Twin Springs (Va.) 47, Jenkins 35
Williamsburg 71, Barbourville 68
Wolfe County 69, East Ridge 30
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.