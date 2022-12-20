Gov. Andy Beshear announces new housing development in flood-ravaged EKY

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear and other local officials met at the Knott County Courthouse to announce more help for Eastern Kentucky flood survivors.

The Governor said a donation of land, coupled with hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Team Eastern Kentucky Fund, will jump-start a new development project.

“It is an incredible property. One that offers hope to this region and our families, and it’s made possible by the kindness of Shawn and Tammy Adams,” Gov. Beshear said at the announcement.

Shawn and Tammy Adams donated an initial 75 acres of land, but it could grow to 300 acres in the development.

The initial building site is located in the Talcum community, near the Knott/Perry County line.

Officials said the land does not only provide a place to rebuild, but it is a place to grow for the future and attract new businesses.

This location is the first of several in Eastern Kentucky that are being considered for rebuilding projects.

Currently, the state is evaluating sites in four counties: Breathitt, Knott, Letcher and Perry. Combined, these counties accounted for 75 percent of the homes lost during the historic flood.

“We are thrilled to announce the first site of a regional approach to rebuilding,” Gov. Beshear added. “This is an approach that benefits whole communities. It’s a vision for the future that includes new homes, community centers, schools, upgraded infrastructure and the opportunity for future economic investments. And this will benefit not just one community, but multiple counties devastated by floods.”

Work is expected to begin in early 2023 and will include an improved water treatment facility, roads and utilities to the area.

“This is a model we are seeing work well in Western Kentucky. We’re on track to build hundreds of homes in the West. After a disaster, a new home provides stability, security and hope for a prosperous future. That’s what we plan to build in Eastern Kentucky, too,” the Governor said.

The Governor also said the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund will commit $600,000 to build eight new homes with the Housing Development Alliance and Homes, Inc.

The fund will provide $75,000 per home for building materials.

“These funds will provide an immediate impact on the number of houses we are able to build. Literally, overnight, hundreds of people lost everything they’d worked so hard for, and now, they are struggling to rebuild their lives. Each house is a promise of hope for a family,” said Scott McReynolds, Executive Director of Housing Development Alliance Inc.

A new partnership with Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky was also announced to help flood survivors with home repairs.

The Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund will provide $200,000 in matching funds for a grant from the Eckstein Foundation.

The total investment is $800,000, and the money will provide repairs for approximately 80 flood-damaged homes. The money will go directly to families, located outside of a designated flood plain, for repairs.

“We continue to see homes and home repairs as the number one need in the area. Securing this grant means that 80 additional families can benefit from little- or no-cost repairs,” said Gerry Roll, Chief Executive Officer of Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.

