Good Question: What is the difference between Amber Alerts and Golden Alerts?

By Victor Puente
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Last week, an Amber Alert came to an end on I-64 in Clark County.

That system is similar to another one used in Kentucky, which is the subject of today’s Good Question: Mariesa asks, why are they called “Golden Alerts” when they are linked to individuals of all ages?

In Kentucky, there are two primary types of alerts for missing people.

The first is the Amber Alert, which is a nationwide program connected to missing children who are considered to be in danger. In Kentucky, state police decide if a case warrants an Amber Alert.

The other main alert in the commonwealth is a Golden Alert. It was created by state law in 2008 and applies to people who have a mental or cognitive impairment who have gone missing.

While Amber Alerts can only apply to minors, there isn’t an age requirement for Golden Alerts.

It’s also important to note that, in Kentucky, there is no requirement to delay searching for someone. Any person who is reported lost, missing, or overdue, adult or child, may be searched for immediately.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

