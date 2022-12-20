God’s Pantry Food Bank ramping up services in 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Families are feeling the impacts of inflation and supply chain shortages. More than ever, people are turning to help to feed their families.

More than half a million Kentuckians are facing hunger, and 162,000 are children.

Organizations like God’s Pantry Food Bank are stepping in to help, despite facing similar strains.

The numbers keep rising, and God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington has witnessed it firsthand.

“I’ll use Fayette County as the example. Prior to the pandemic, we were serving about 2,000 households a month. Right now, we’re serving 2,400,” said God’s Pantry Food Bank’s CEO, Michael Halligan.

A 20% increase. A number, Halligan believes, will continue to rise.

“We’re seeing inflation,” said Halligan. “We’ve seen unprecedented flooding in eastern Kentucky, very tight supply chains.”

Halligan says another blow was the loss or cutbacks of federal pandemic support programs. It is a noticeable difference when you look at the numbers.

“The turkeys we purchased for sharing Thanksgiving just a month ago. A year ago, we spent $100,000 on those turkeys. This year we spent $150,000. So we’re seeing a tremendous increase in cost. We’re seeing a very large increase in demand,” Halligan said.

Even with more people turning to the food pantry for help, they are also seeing the kindness of clients looking to help someone who may need more help than they do.

“We had an individual who was seeking food assistance hand us a five dollar bill, and that person said, ‘You are helping me so much, I want to be able to help someone else,” Halligan said.

Contributions will help the pantry add to its mobile pantry program. They expect to have 22 counties in their service in the next year. It will cost more but will give communities more access throughout each month.

The mobile pantry program has increased the counties it will serve and expects to add 10 more by this time next year.

Other projects in the works include a new volunteer and pantry center in Fayette County and an increase in all capabilities by 35% to 40% annually, no matter what economic circumstances they face.

“We will be there to provide that food, regardless of the circumstances that we have to manage behind the scenes to be successful,” Halligan said.

The Food Pantry says they are always accepting financial donations. Click here to donate on their website.

