Floyd County businesses find common ground at The Common Room

With baked goods, coffee, books, and more, the new business is a one stop shop.
With baked goods, coffee, books, and more, the new business is a one stop shop.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A new business in Prestonsburg is bringing entrepreneurs together under one roof, supporting small businesses by finding common ground.

The Common Room is an umbrella building, now home to FTD Bakery and Dashing Sons Coffee Bar, as well as a new book store in the space. The building also brings in other business owners, offering items from Boards & Bites Co. and Sassy Crafts, as well as mugs from Made by Ina, to round out a one-stop-shop.

“Really shows the community that we have here in Prestonsburg. And it’s important to show the rest of, you know, Eastern Kentucky that we’re stronger together and that we want to support each other and build each other up,” said Samantha Stovall, The Common Room Owner.

She said the businesses, all women-owned, work to empower one another since they compliment each other well. So, having the space provide options for the community is a group effort which involves Stovall, Cat Jamerson, Stacy Simpson, Victoria Childers, and Ina Lawson.

“It means a lot that people come out and support us, because you’re not just supporting- you know- the big box stores. You’re literally feeding multiple families,” said Stovall.

She said it is a dream come true to have the operation up and running, providing a gathering space for her community.

“Everything that we have is basically just things that I love and put them all together,” she said. “So, it’s like my dream shop.”

You can follow the business here to support the small shops this season.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire truck generic MGN
Troopers release name of man killed in Letcher Co. house fire
Residents displaced after Quincy crash
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Letcher Co. crash
A fatal fire broke out in Clay City on Sunday.
Officials investigate fatal fire in Powell County
Missing Person
Officials looking for man who reportedly jumped into Kentucky River
Bruiser Martin's distillery
‘What I make ain’t your papaw’s cough syrup:’ EKY man named ‘Master Distiller’

Latest News

Tripledemic Update - 6:00 p.m.
Tripledemic Update - 6:00 p.m.
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - December 19, 2022
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - December 19, 2022
Tripledemic Update - 4:30 p.m.
Tripledemic Update - 4:30 p.m.
global empowerment mission mine made adventure park
Flood survivors gifted truck-load of toys at Mine Made Adventure Park