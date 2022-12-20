Floyd County businesses find common ground at The Common Room

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A new business in Prestonsburg is bringing entrepreneurs together under one roof, supporting small businesses by finding common ground.

The Common Room is an umbrella building, now home to FTD Bakery and Dashing Sons Coffee Bar, as well as a new book store in the space. The building also brings in other business owners, offering items from Boards & Bites Co. and Sassy Crafts, as well as mugs from Made by Ina, to round out a one-stop-shop.

“Really shows the community that we have here in Prestonsburg. And it’s important to show the rest of, you know, Eastern Kentucky that we’re stronger together and that we want to support each other and build each other up,” said Samantha Stovall, The Common Room Owner.

She said the businesses, all women-owned, work to empower one another since they compliment each other well. So, having the space provide options for the community is a group effort which involves Stovall, Cat Jamerson, Stacy Simpson, Victoria Childers, and Ina Lawson.

“It means a lot that people come out and support us, because you’re not just supporting- you know- the big box stores. You’re literally feeding multiple families,” said Stovall.

She said it is a dream come true to have the operation up and running, providing a gathering space for her community.

“Everything that we have is basically just things that I love and put them all together,” she said. “So, it’s like my dream shop.”

You can follow the business here to support the small shops this season.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.