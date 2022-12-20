Flood survivors gifted truck-load of toys at Mine Made Adventure Park

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Santa Claus and tables of toys greeted flood survivors living at Mine Made Adventure Park on Monday.

Several groups came together to provide an early Christmas for those living at the park, which included free toys, hot chocolate and donuts.

Katrina Jacobs is a flood survivor living at Mine Made.

“Well I got some for my nieces and nephews. I got some dolls and some LEGOs that they’re going to love, and I got some things for my son,” said Jacobs.

She’s been living at Mine Made since the flood destroyed her home.

“I not only lost my home, I lost my mother and my step-father to the flood and it’s been a hard time, but things like this kind of lift my spirits up to know there’s still help in the world, you know,” she said.

Helping to lift the spirits and providing the toys is Global Empowerment Mission (GEM). They’ve been working with local groups like J.M. Sloace’s church to distribute aid.

“We’ve been working together since July. She’s supplied us with several tractor trailers of goods, we’ve had mattresses, now we’ve had toys. She’s been a good right arm for the whole area, and I thank God for her,” said Sloace, referring to GEM Director of Field Missions Kimberley Bentley.

Bentley has been working in the mountain on-and-off since the flood.

“We’re global, but Kentucky has a special place in our heart. Folks here are so resilient, since July. Working with great churches and organizations and we’re able to send pallets of aid, and they pay it forward to where it’s most needed,” she said.

Helping to organize the event and providing the food was Kate’s Food Tent. They will have free meals on Tuesday in the Jerry Wicker Lar Office parking lot in Hyden. The meal service begins at noon.

