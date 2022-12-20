Christmas chill looms, as does a late week storm system

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We continue to keep an eagle eye on the forecast as we head later into this week with the potential for a wintry mess ahead of an arctic outbreak like we haven’t seen in a bit.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Tonight looks rather calm and chilly through the area. Mostly cloudy skies present as lows fall back into the lower to middle 20s.

I think were dry as we head through the daytime hours on Wednesday as we watch our storm system work closer to the region. Cloudy with temperatures in the upper 40s as we watch winds kick up from the west. Into the overnight hours, we’ll see showers increase as moisture continues to stream in. Overnight lows thanks to clouds and showers, will remain above freezing in the middle 30s.

Into Christmas Weekend

Models are coming into better agreement as we head later into the work week and into Christmas weekend.

What we know: rain will change to snow at some point Thursday night as arctic air pushes into the region. We go from rain and temperatures in the 40s on Thursday, to scattered snow showers and temperatures in the single digits on Thursday night. Those will linger into Friday as strong northwest winds continue to work colder air into the region.

As snow showers linger and eventually taper on Friday, temperatures look to remain in the single digits for daytime highs. Wind gusts 30-40 MPH will allow wind chills to fall into the double digits below zero. Breezy and clear conditions on Friday night will allow us to see lows sink into the single digits, with wind chills below zero.

What still needs to be determined are the fine details, like when temperatures drop and how much moisture will be around. We are still watching the potential for not just accumulating snow, but also the potential for a flash freeze. That’s where temperatures drop so fast that any water on roadways freezes creating tons of black ice. These questions will continued to be answered as the models hone into the forecast.

Yes, a White Christmas is still on the table, that is one inch at 7:00am on Christmas Day. However, snow is not going to be our big concern compared to the flash freeze and the dangerous cold air

The good news is that Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Monday all look dry, but it’s also looking extremely cold, with highs near 20º and overnight lows in the single digits to near 10º. We look to head back above freezing through the middle of next week.

