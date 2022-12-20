Area counties opening warming shelters to combat Christmas cold

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - With bitterly cold temperatures on the way for later this week and Christmas weekend, counties throughout the mountains are opening warming shelters to help people in need.

In Breathitt County, both the Jackson Fire Department and Rousseau Fire Department buildings will be open Thursday through Christmas Eve.

They will be open from 7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. each day, and you must call ahead if you are going to use a center. The number is (606) 666-2424.

In Wolfe County, officials are opening up the Wolfe County Senior Center as a warming center. No specific days were specified. Normal operating hours are expected to be 8:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m., but anyone needs assistance after hours is asked to call dispatch at (606) 668-6757.

