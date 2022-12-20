Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 - December 19, 2022

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The next-to-last poll of 2022 came with plenty of changes.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

North Laurel Pulaski County Harlan Corbin Martin County Pikeville Harlan County Hazard Breathitt County South Laurel

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Corbin North Laurel Pikeville Knox Central Southwestern Pulaski County Jackson County South Laurel Owsley County Martin County

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.