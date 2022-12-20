Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 - December 19, 2022

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The next-to-last poll of 2022 came with plenty of changes.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

  1. North Laurel
  2. Pulaski County
  3. Harlan
  4. Corbin
  5. Martin County
  6. Pikeville
  7. Harlan County
  8. Hazard
  9. Breathitt County
  10. South Laurel

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

  1. Corbin
  2. North Laurel
  3. Pikeville
  4. Knox Central
  5. Southwestern
  6. Pulaski County
  7. Jackson County
  8. South Laurel
  9. Owsley County
  10. Martin County

