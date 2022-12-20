Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 - December 19, 2022
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The next-to-last poll of 2022 came with plenty of changes.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
- North Laurel
- Pulaski County
- Harlan
- Corbin
- Martin County
- Pikeville
- Harlan County
- Hazard
- Breathitt County
- South Laurel
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
- Corbin
- North Laurel
- Pikeville
- Knox Central
- Southwestern
- Pulaski County
- Jackson County
- South Laurel
- Owsley County
- Martin County
