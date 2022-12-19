Volunteers of America Mid-States works to make holidays special for Freedom House residents

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - This holiday season, several recovery clinics across the mountains are working to make Christmas special for those in their care.

One of those facilities is the Volunteers of America Mid-States Freedom House in Manchester.

Along with providing Christmas activities and outings for recovering mothers and their children, the facility is also hosting its Hope for the Holidays campaign.

Those with the Freedom House are inviting everyone to donate gift cards, personal hygiene items, toys, and clothes for those staying there.

”We’ve all had times that we’ve been down on our luck and some of these people have made bad choices, that doesn’t make them bad people,” said Stephanie Hoskins, Senior Director of Rural Addiction Recovery Services with VOA. “We really want to love on them and show them that hey, we’re here for you and we want to do whatever we can.”

There are drop off locations for donations at The Axis Coffee Shop and Gathering Place, the Dollar General and Walmart in Manchester. Those with the Freedom House said Hope for the Holidays will continue until Friday.

