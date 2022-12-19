Volunteers of America Mid-States works to make holidays special for Freedom House residents

Freedom House
Freedom House(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - This holiday season, several recovery clinics across the mountains are working to make Christmas special for those in their care.

One of those facilities is the Volunteers of America Mid-States Freedom House in Manchester.

Along with providing Christmas activities and outings for recovering mothers and their children, the facility is also hosting its Hope for the Holidays campaign.

Those with the Freedom House are inviting everyone to donate gift cards, personal hygiene items, toys, and clothes for those staying there.

”We’ve all had times that we’ve been down on our luck and some of these people have made bad choices, that doesn’t make them bad people,” said Stephanie Hoskins, Senior Director of Rural Addiction Recovery Services with VOA. “We really want to love on them and show them that hey, we’re here for you and we want to do whatever we can.”

There are drop off locations for donations at The Axis Coffee Shop and Gathering Place, the Dollar General and Walmart in Manchester. Those with the Freedom House said Hope for the Holidays will continue until Friday.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents displaced after Quincy crash
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Letcher Co. crash
Fire truck generic MGN
Troopers release name of man killed in Letcher Co. house fire
We are still trying to pin down snow totals and timing for the winter weather that could impact...
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here is the hype-free breakdown of what could play out later this week
Missing Person
Officials looking for man who reportedly jumped into Kentucky River
Bruiser Martin's distillery
‘What I make ain’t your papaw’s cough syrup:’ EKY man named ‘Master Distiller’

Latest News

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning delivers a pitch during game with the Los Angeles Dodgers...
Reds pitching legend Tom Browning dead at 62
Patrick Hall was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Sunday and is now in jail.
Parent of EKU student accused of threatening to blow university up
Arctic blast upcoming
‘I’ll tell you to put a bail of hay on your meter:’ Tips for staying safe at home through arctic blast
Just when the story of the so-called Cocaine Bear, a drug-sniffing movie celebrity couldn’t get...
No, Waylon Jennings did not own the ‘Cocaine Bear,’ WAVE News documentary confirms