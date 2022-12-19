Two more EKY police departments hold ‘Shop with a Cop’ events this weekend

Photo Courtesy: Prestonsburg Police Department Facebook and Martin Police Department Facebook
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EASTERN Ky. (WYMT) - Two more police departments in the mountains helped give some kids in our region a better Christmas just days before the big day.

On Saturday, officers with the Prestonsburg Police Department took a group to the Prestonsburg Walmart. As part of the event, Total Pharmacy donated 54 pairs of boots and CW Foods donated food to make sure all of the families of the kids involved had enough food to stay fed through the holidays.

You can see pictures from their event in the post below.

On Sunday, officers with the Martin Police Department held their 20th annual event at their station in Floyd County.

In pictures shared on Facebook, it looks like the kids involved in the event came to the station and Santa handed out presents to them.

You can see more pictures from that event in the post below.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

