Touch warmer before bone-chilling Christmas Weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve made it to Christmas’s home stretch! It’s been a chilly day today, but some temperatures closer to average can be expected through much of the week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Another quiet and chilly night expected despite the mostly cloudy skies overnight. Winds will continue to be light to calm as lows fall back into the middle 20s.

We’ll see a bit of a rebound as we head into the day on Tuesday, with milder air pushing into the region. Clouds will stay in place as we continue to watch our late week system move closer to the region. Highs get back up to around where we should be this time of year, into the middle and upper 40s. Even with the clouds at night, we’re still getting down into the middle and upper 20s for overnight lows.

Midweek Toward Christmas

Our complicated weather setup continues inching toward us as we head into the end of the week. We’re continuing to watch low pressure systems move toward the area. We should be dry on Wednesday as temperatures stay around average in the middle to upper 40s. Things start to change as rain showers begin to move in on Wednesday night. Lows are milder, in the middle 30s overnight.

Current thinking indicates that we will see mainly rain showers on Thursday with highs in the upper 40s again. The question becomes how fast does the front move in, and do we see any accumulating snow out of it. Right now, placement of the low pressures and how they interact with each other is not certain.

What appears likely right now, though, is that we transition from rain to snow as a cold front sweeps through on Thursday night, dramatically dropping temperatures from the 40s into the teens in just a few hours. With cold air in place and moisture still around, snow showers will break out for the day on Friday as highs stay in the 20s. Snow showers come to an end as the deep freeze looms for Friday night and Christmas weekend. Lows fall into the single digits with wind chills likely below zero as very cold air continues to filter in.

Right now, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day themselves look dry but quite cold with highs in the lower to middle 20s both days.

For an excellent discussion on what goes into winter forecasting, see Brandon’s post from this morning here.

Wrapping It Up

With all that said, there is still a lot of variation in the models and we will likely not be able to nail down the specifics for this until later in the week. In the meantime, keep in mind that the National Weather Service’s definition of a “White Christmas” is one inch of snow depth at 7:00 a.m. on Christmas morning. For us, this has to be at the office in Jackson since snowfall is not measured at the other climate site in London. We will continue to tweak our forecast as the models come in, and you can count on us for the latest as we head through this week.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.