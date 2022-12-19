Three tips to protect your plumbing during cold weather

By Jason Lindsey
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bitter cold air, which will arrive late this week, could cause some trouble with your plumbing.

Here are three tips to help prevent frozen pipes:

Nathan Halliday is a plumber and commercial sales representative for Dauenhauer Plumbing.

“You’ll need to just slowly drip your, each faucet in the house, just a slow drip,” Halliday said.

Second, open the cabinet doors. This allows warm air around the pipes. This is important, especially considering what might happen if your pipes burst.

“Sometimes we have to shut your water off, and you may not have water for a few days because there is several breaks in your lines, so it’s something that can get pretty expensive for little maintenance to prevent it,” Halliday said.

Finally, make sure you know where your main water shut-off valve is located for your home. It is typically in a utility room, closet, basement or crawlspace.

If you plan on going out of town, set the thermostat no lower than 55 degrees, which is safe for pipes.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

