Reds pitching legend Tom Browning dead at 62

UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning has died, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Browning, who pitched for the Reds from 1984 to 1994, was 62.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office says deputies were called to Browning’s home for a report of a man who was found not breathing.

Upon arrival, deputies found the 62-year-old unresponsive on a couch, the sheriff’s office explained.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, however, those efforts were not successful, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.

Browning was pronounced deceased at approximately 1:13 PM.

No foul play is suspected in connection with Browning’s death, the sheriff’s office added.

Barry Larkin, a fellow Reds legend, said his friend will be missed.

RIP my friend Mr. Perfect Tom Browning. We shared some great times as well as the same birthdate 4/28. You will be missed — Barry Larkin (@BarryLarkin) December 19, 2022

Early life, MLB Career

Born in 1960 in Casper, Wyoming, Browning went to high school at Chadwicks High in Utica, New York and then Franklin Academy in Malone, New York.

He then attended LeMoyne College followed by Tennessee Wesleyan College.

The man, who would eventually earn the name of Mr. Perfect, was selected by the Reds in the ninth round of the 1982 draft.

He broke into the big leagues two years later, making three starts for the Reds in 1984.

On Sept. 16, 1988, Browning pitched a perfect game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in front of the Reds faithful at Riverfront Stadium. It remains the lone perfect game in Reds’ history.

Browning was an All-Star in 1991 and a member of the Reds 1990 World Series team. He was the winning pitcher in the Reds’ game three World Series victory against the Oakland A’s.

Over the course of his MLB career, the lefty pitcher compiled a 123-90 record with a 3.94 ERA.

He finished his career with the Kansas City Royals in 1995.

In 2006, Browning was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame.

The Reds released the following statement on Browning’s death.

