Police searching for suspect in stolen car case

Photo Courtesy: Pikeville Police Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Pikeville Police Department Facebook(Pikeville Police Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Police are asking for your help to find a man they believe recently stole a car.

In two posts on the department’s Facebook page, officials first shared the car that was stolen on December 14th and then a picture of who they believe is behind the theft.

Police say the car is a 2012 black Nissan Altima with Kentucky license plate number 621XAC. We’re told the car also has dark-tinted windows.

Officials mentioned in the post the car should also have drivers side damage.

If you recognize the person in the photo, you are asked to message the Facebook page privately or call the department at 606-437-5111.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire truck generic MGN
KSP: One dead following Letcher County house fire
Residents displaced after Quincy crash
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Letcher Co. crash
Missing Person
Officials looking for man who reportedly jumped into Kentucky River
A fatal fire broke out in Clay City on Sunday.
Officials investigate fatal fire in Powell County
Bruiser Martin's distillery
‘What I make ain’t your papaw’s cough syrup:’ EKY man named ‘Master Distiller’

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Bell County Volunteer Fire Department Facebook
Office building destroyed in Bell County fire
We are still trying to pin down snow totals and timing for the winter weather that could impact...
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here is the hype-free breakdown of what could play out later this week
Photo Courtesy: Prestonsburg Police Department Facebook and Martin Police Department Facebook
Two more EKY police departments hold ‘Shop with a Cop’ events this weekend
Eastern Ky. nonprofit collects nearly 300 gifts for kids impacted by flooding
Eastern Ky. nonprofit collects nearly 300 gifts for kids impacted by flooding