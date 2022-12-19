Police searching for suspect in stolen car case

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Police are asking for your help to find a man they believe recently stole a car.

In two posts on the department’s Facebook page, officials first shared the car that was stolen on December 14th and then a picture of who they believe is behind the theft.

Police say the car is a 2012 black Nissan Altima with Kentucky license plate number 621XAC. We’re told the car also has dark-tinted windows.

Officials mentioned in the post the car should also have drivers side damage.

If you recognize the person in the photo, you are asked to message the Facebook page privately or call the department at 606-437-5111.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.