Pikeville Rotary Club raises $300,000 to help EKY flood survivors

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Over the last few months, the Pikeville Rotary Club has been touching the lives of flood survivors across Eastern Kentucky.

Thanks to generous donors across the state, nation, and even the globe, the Pikeville Rotary Club has been able to raise $300,000 that has been used to purchase space heaters, Visa gift cards, and other items for families in need.

The club was at the Mine Made Adventure Park in Knott County on Saturday looking to make the holidays a little brighter for the families there.

”Its a great feeling to be able to help anyone, and these people are certainly in a terrible situation and need all the help they can get,” said Pikeville Rotary Club member David Lester. “Christmas is a big part of those kids’ lives and we feel like we’ve made a difference.”

The Pikeville Rotary Club has impacted families in Perry, Floyd, Breathitt, and Knott Counties to name a few. The group plans to be at Letcher County Central High School to hand out items Monday.

