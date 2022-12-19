Parent of EKU student accused of threatening to blow university up

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Court records obtained by WKYT say a man threatened to blow up Eastern Kentucky University after his son was academically suspended.

That man, Patrick Hall of Pike County, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Sunday and is now in jail.

Police were dispatched last week to the Whitlock Building on EKU’s campus, which houses the university’s admissions and registrar offices.

They say an academic advisor reported Hall called her office, ”screaming and cursing at her and made threats to blow her and EKY up,” adding Hall’s son had been academically suspended earlier in the week.

A senior counselor also reported that Hall had threatened her, saying that he was a firefighter and above the law.

Pike County officials tell us that Hall and his son are both members of the Big Creek Volunteer Fire Department. We’re told Hall has been suspended until further notice.

When the senior counselor asked Hall if he was threatening her, he stated, “it’s a promise sweetheart. I promise I could tear you up,” adding, ”I was in the military. I know that you have to rough up a few people to get s*** done.”

According to court records, Hall told police that he was angry and it did not matter to him if the school blew up because of how the staff handled his son’s grades.

Hall has been charged with terroristic threatening. He is being held in the Pike County Detention Center.

