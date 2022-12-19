Parent of EKU student accused of threatening to blow university up

Patrick Hall was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Sunday and is now in jail.
Patrick Hall was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Sunday and is now in jail.(Pike County Detention Center)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Court records obtained by WKYT say a man threatened to blow up Eastern Kentucky University after his son was academically suspended.

That man, Patrick Hall of Pike County, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Sunday and is now in jail.

Police were dispatched last week to the Whitlock Building on EKU’s campus, which houses the university’s admissions and registrar offices.

They say an academic advisor reported Hall called her office, ”screaming and cursing at her and made threats to blow her and EKY up,” adding Hall’s son had been academically suspended earlier in the week.

A senior counselor also reported that Hall had threatened her, saying that he was a firefighter and above the law.

Pike County officials tell us that Hall and his son are both members of the Big Creek Volunteer Fire Department. We’re told Hall has been suspended until further notice.

When the senior counselor asked Hall if he was threatening her, he stated, “it’s a promise sweetheart. I promise I could tear you up,” adding, ”I was in the military. I know that you have to rough up a few people to get s*** done.”

According to court records, Hall told police that he was angry and it did not matter to him if the school blew up because of how the staff handled his son’s grades.

Hall has been charged with terroristic threatening. He is being held in the Pike County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents displaced after Quincy crash
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Letcher Co. crash
Fire truck generic MGN
Troopers release name of man killed in Letcher Co. house fire
We are still trying to pin down snow totals and timing for the winter weather that could impact...
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here is the hype-free breakdown of what could play out later this week
Missing Person
Officials looking for man who reportedly jumped into Kentucky River
Bruiser Martin's distillery
‘What I make ain’t your papaw’s cough syrup:’ EKY man named ‘Master Distiller’

Latest News

Freedom House
Volunteers of America Mid-States works to make holidays special for Freedom House residents
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning delivers a pitch during game with the Los Angeles Dodgers...
Reds pitching legend Tom Browning dead at 62
Arctic blast upcoming
‘I’ll tell you to put a bail of hay on your meter:’ Tips for staying safe at home through arctic blast
Just when the story of the so-called Cocaine Bear, a drug-sniffing movie celebrity couldn’t get...
No, Waylon Jennings did not own the ‘Cocaine Bear,’ WAVE News documentary confirms