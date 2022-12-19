Operation BBQ Relief returns to EKY to help those impacted by flood

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Four-and-a-half months following the devastating flood that impacted Eastern Kentucky, one non-profit is coming back to serve the people of the mountains for a second time.

Volunteers with Operation BBQ Relief were here in the region serving people in August, and now the organization has returned to help once again.

Volunteers said they like to follow-up with disaster impacted communities months after the initial event. They added that these visits can sometimes be just as important to volunteers as they are to survivors.

”This is one of the reasons we always go back to areas we’ve gone to before, not only to still tell you we’re still thinking about you, but so our volunteers are just as impacted by being able to help the community,” said Louis Pratt, a volunteer with the organization. “There’s stories being told. There’s times where we will just take somebody aside for 10 minutes, give them a hug and just let them know we’re thinking about you and we know its difficult.”

Operation BBQ Relief will be set up outside Hazard Food City on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m., prepared to give out 3,000 meals.

