Operation BBQ Relief returns to EKY to help those impacted by flood

(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Four-and-a-half months following the devastating flood that impacted Eastern Kentucky, one non-profit is coming back to serve the people of the mountains for a second time.

Volunteers with Operation BBQ Relief were here in the region serving people in August, and now the organization has returned to help once again.

Volunteers said they like to follow-up with disaster impacted communities months after the initial event. They added that these visits can sometimes be just as important to volunteers as they are to survivors.

”This is one of the reasons we always go back to areas we’ve gone to before, not only to still tell you we’re still thinking about you, but so our volunteers are just as impacted by being able to help the community,” said Louis Pratt, a volunteer with the organization. “There’s stories being told. There’s times where we will just take somebody aside for 10 minutes, give them a hug and just let them know we’re thinking about you and we know its difficult.”

Operation BBQ Relief will be set up outside Hazard Food City on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m., prepared to give out 3,000 meals.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Baxter, Tennessee man was found dead in his semi Friday afternoon.
Tennessee man found dead in semi in Rowan County
Woodrow (Woody) M. Barton
Missing Bell County man found dead
Fire truck generic MGN
KSP: One dead following Letcher County house fire
Laura Anderson was reported missing in 2018.
‘We are not going to stop:’ Investigation continues after missing Kentucky woman found dead in Tennessee
generic crash
Police: Two dead in Clay County crash

Latest News

Pikeville Rotary Club raises $300,000 to help EKY flood survivors
EKY History: 25th anniversary‌ of the first elk release
Residents displaced after Quincy crash
One person dead following Letcher County crash
A fatal fire broke out in Clay City on Sunday.
Officials investigate fatal fire in Powell County