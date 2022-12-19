Office building destroyed in Bell County fire

Photo Courtesy: Bell County Volunteer Fire Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Volunteer Fire Department Facebook(Bell County Volunteer Fire Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A weekend fire left one office building destroyed in Bell County.

Just after 6:20 Sunday morning, Bell County Volunteer Fire Department firefighters were called to the Bell County Coal Company offices on Highway 72 just outside Middlesboro.

Several departments fought to contain the flames, but we are told the building could not be saved.

No one was injured in the fire.

We do not know what might have caused it.

