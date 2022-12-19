‘I’ll tell you to put a bail of hay on your meter:’ Tips for staying safe at home through arctic blast

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With temperatures possibly dropping to single digits this weekend, experts say to keep your house insulated as much as possible.

“What I tell everybody to do is make sure that your trap doors are closed to your house. If you got cracks in them, try to stick a towel in the crack or something,” Patrick Goodin, owner of Goodin Plumbing, said.

Keeping the thermostat as low as comfortably possible to avoid large heating bills can be crucial, along with plugging electric heaters into wall outlets.

“Electric heat will draw a lot of energy when it first comes on, and that can overheat the cord, and if it’s a little flimsy extension cord or power strip, it can lead to a fire,” Housing Development Alliance Executive Director Scott McReynolds said.

Freezing pipes are a constant danger in the cold, so keeping your water on the move in some way can help.

“If you have a dishwasher or something you can set to cycle at night, that’s another great way of using water during the night and keeping the pipes moving without actually wasting water,” Scott McReynolds said.

Finding a way to mark your water meter when snow comes can also save you from further danger.

“If it snows, I’ll tell you to put a bail of hay on your meter so that we can find it. So, if something does go wrong we can get your water off before it floods your entire house,” Patrick Goodin said.

Goodin also said the community is in need of plumbers, especially in this time of year, and he welcomes anyone to learn in a class he teaches at Southeast Community College.

