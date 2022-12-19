Experts say avoid buying gambling gifts for children

Avoiding gambling gifts for kids
Avoiding gambling gifts for kids(WSAZ)
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s starting to get down to the wire to find the perfect gift, but if you’re shopping for a child in your family, there are a few gifts experts say you want to avoid.

Sheila Moran with 1-800 GAMBLER said avoid gifting lottery tickets, or giftcards to betting apps for anyone under 18.

“Kids should not be gifted lottery tickets. You wouldn’t give a child a pack of cigarettes or a 6-pack of beer for Christmas. You shouldn’t give them lottery tickets, that’s an adult gift,” she said.

Poker sets, toy slot machines, and gift cards to sports betting websites like Draftkings are things to avoid.

“We’ve heard of parents gifting them those cards and helping them sign into accounts which normally only adults are able to do, so that has been a particular area of concern,” she said.

Moran said according to the National Council on Problem Gambling around 4-5% of kids have a gambling disorder and another 13-14% are at the point where they may be developing a gambling problem.

In a survey by the Problem Gambling Help Network of West Virginia of 700 middle and high school students, “41 said they gambled “often,” 21 admitted they hid their gambling from others, and 67 said they would like to stop gambling but did not know how.”

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, you can call the problem gambling help network of West Virginia at 1-800-GAMBLER.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Baxter, Tennessee man was found dead in his semi Friday afternoon.
Tennessee man found dead in semi in Rowan County
Fire truck generic MGN
KSP: One dead following Letcher County house fire
Woodrow (Woody) M. Barton
Missing Bell County man found dead
Residents displaced after Quincy crash
One person dead following Letcher County crash
Laura Anderson was reported missing in 2018.
‘We are not going to stop:’ Investigation continues after missing Kentucky woman found dead in Tennessee

Latest News

A seven-year-old boy died and two other children were hospitalized on Sunday, December 18,...
Child killed, two others hospitalized in EKY mobile home fire
Missing Person
Officials looking for man who reportedly jumped into Kentucky River
How are families combatting inflation this holiday season?
Families are combatting inflation this holiday season
Operation BBQ Relief returns to EKY to help those impacted by flood