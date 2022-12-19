EKY animal shelter hopes to curb shelter overpopulation through power of prayer

(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several animal shelters across the region have been experiencing an increase in intakes following the height of the pandemic, but those with the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter in Hazard said they have never held as many animals as they have recently.

With adoptions slowing down and many rescue groups unable to take these animals in, the shelter is hosting a ‘Hope for Help Candlelight Vigil’ on Tuesday for people to come together, see what they can do to help and pray for a miracle in the upcoming weeks.

”I really hope that some awareness comes from this,” said shelter worker Minnie Owsley. “I think a lot of people think of overpopulation as a shelter problem and its so much more than a shelter problem. Its a community problem. People really need to be responsible pet owners.”

The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter relies on rescue groups to help with the number of intakes they receive, but when these resources are not there, they have to turn to euthanization to help curb the overpopulation.

Shelter staff said everyone can combat this by fostering animals, introducing the shelter to new rescue groups, and spaying and neutering your pets.

The candlelight vigil will be taking place at the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter Tuesday at 6:30.

