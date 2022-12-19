Eastern Ky. nonprofit collects nearly 300 gifts for kids impacted by flooding

By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Aspire Appalachia gave back to kids impacted by July’s flooding.

On Saturday, the group collected 278 gifts for kids to open on Christmas.

“The flood has taken so much away from them, but hopefully this will help put smiles on all those little faces,” a Facebook post said.

The organization thanked those who donated their time and resources during the weekend.

