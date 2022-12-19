Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here is the hype-free breakdown of what could play out later this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - At WYMT, we pride ourselves on doing our best to be as accurate as we can when it comes to weather that can impact your life. We bump that level up a few notches in the wintertime when there is a chance for significant snow.

You all have messaged the weather team all weekend long after seeing the image below the GFS showing what would basically amount to a snowstorm just in time for Christmas.

This image showing a massive snow event for our region just in time for Christmas started circulating on social media last week leading to many questions to the WYMT weather team this weekend about it's accuracy. These totals have already scaled way back as of the Monday morning model runs. (Pivotal Weather)

While we appreciate you trusting us enough to get our take on it, let’s call this what it is: Hype. Models change and sometimes quickly. As a matter of fact, that same model as of this morning has cut those totals WAY back. Now, does that mean they won’t go back up again? Absolutely not. They very well could. It’s just too early to tell.

First of all, anyone, and I do mean anyone, who posted that raw model late last week was out for one thing. They wanted clicks and shares on their website or social media pages. What they fail to realize is that people see that data and panic. Life doesn’t stop for a lot of people because of the weather. Many still have to work and they need a more refined forecast to make good decisions about how to plan their days.

We are probably one of the most cautious weather teams in the region, because we value accuracy above everything else. Do we always get it right? No. But we do our best to get it close. That’s why you will not see a snowfall map from us until at the very earliest 48 hours out before an event. Sometimes, if the data is still skewed, we may have to wait even longer.

Snow Chances:

All that being said, let’s answer the question in the headline: Is there a chance for a White Christmas? The answer is yes, but you have to remember that the official definition of a White Christmas from the National Weather Service is at least 1″ of snow on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas morning. We think we have a decent shot of seeing that because of what we will talk about in the next section of this web story. Again, as you read above, models can and do change quickly, so make sure you stay with us every step of the way to get the latest updates. You can also keep up with the forecast anytime on the WYMT First Alert Weather app.

Arctic Blast:

The one thing we are sure of when it comes to this forecast is that some bitterly cold air is going to move in for Thursday and Friday. We are talking single-digit temperatures at times and wind chills well below zero. It is going to hit fast too. Models show us going from the upper 40s and low 50s early Friday morning to the teens by the afternoon hours and single digits overnight. Take a look at the progression from the GFS.

This is what the GFS model is showing for our region for actual air temperatures as of 6 a.m. Friday morning. (WYMT Weather)

This is what the GFS model is showing for our region for actual air temperatures as of noon Friday. (WYMT Weather)

This is what the GFS model is showing for our region for actual air temperatures as of 5 p.m. Friday. (WYMT Weather)

This is what the GFS model is showing for our region for actual air temperatures as of 7 a.m. on Christmas Eve. (WYMT Weather)

This is what the GFS model is showing for our region for actual air temperatures as of 7 a.m. on Christmas Day. (WYMT Weather)

When it comes to wind chill values, the models are trying to show even colder air. The same model from above shows values from 10 to 15 below zero at times during the daytime and overnight hours.

This is what the GFS model is showing for our region for wind chill temperatures as of 5 p.m. on Friday. (WYMT Weather)

This is what the GFS model is showing for our region for wind chill temperatures as of 7 a.m. on Christmas Eve. (WYMT Weather)

This is what the GFS model is showing for our region for wind chill temperatures as of 7 a.m. on Christmas Day. (WYMT Weather)

Even if we see some sunshine on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, any snow on the ground is likely not going to melt because of the bitter cold.

Please remember we are still between 3 and 5 days out from this event and are still trying to pin everything down. We will have updates every single day on air, on social media and on the app. Stay tuned.

We are still trying to pin down snow totals and timing for the winter weather that could impact our region just in time for Christmas. (WYMT Weather)

