Calm start to Christmas week, all eyes on the holiday weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is going to be a chilly morning across the region, but nothing compared to what we could see as we head into Christmas weekend.

Today and Tonight

Most of us will start the work week out in the low to mid-20s on this Monday under partly cloudy skies. Those clouds will increase and decrease off and on all day. It will stay dry though. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 30s for most areas.

Tonight, we’ll continue to see our mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the upper 20s.

Extended Forecast

Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue on Tuesday, but again, we will stay dry. Highs will be a little warmer, topping out in the low to mid-40s. We’ll see a similar forecast Tuesday night as clouds linger at times. Lows again drop into the upper 20s.

Winter officially begins on Wednesday at 4:49 p.m. It will be a fairly nice day for the shortest day of the year. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with highs topping out in the upper 40s. We will drop into the upper 30s as skies cloud back up and rain chances start late Wednesday night.

Thursday, look for scattered showers during the daytime hours with highs climbing back into the upper 40s. While Thursday night is still in flux, most models support a rain-to-snow transition as temperatures drop.

We have an in-depth article about Friday and Christmas weekend that we plan to post a little later this morning. I will link to it in this article once it goes live.

Have a good day!

