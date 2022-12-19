Biden administration proposes phasing out fluorescent bulbs

LED bulbs are already being used in close to half the nation's homes, according to a survey.
LED bulbs are already being used in close to half the nation's homes, according to a survey.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Old-school lighting may soon fade into the dark.

On Monday the Biden administration will announce a proposed rule that basically phases out fluorescent bulbs in exchange for energy-saving LED lights.

The rule would more than double the minimum bulb efficiency level, and the Department of Energy hopes to have it set in stone before 2025.

According to the Department of Energy, LED bulbs often last three-to-five times longer than fluorescent bulbs.

LED bulbs also release minimal heat, which means less wasted energy.

Regardless of this proposed rule, LED bulbs have become more common over the past few years.

According to the 2020 Residential Energy Consumption Survey, close to half of the nation’s households already use them for in-house lighting.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire truck generic MGN
KSP: One dead following Letcher County house fire
Residents displaced after Quincy crash
One person dead following Letcher County crash
Missing Person
Officials looking for man who reportedly jumped into Kentucky River
A fatal fire broke out in Clay City on Sunday.
Officials investigate fatal fire in Powell County
Bruiser Martin's distillery
‘What I make ain’t your papaw’s cough syrup:’ EKY man named ‘Master Distiller’

Latest News

El Paso is preparing for a possible increase in migrants crossing the border.
El Paso declares state of emergency ahead of expected immigration surge
We are still trying to pin down snow totals and timing for the winter weather that could impact...
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here is the hype-free breakdown of what could play out later this week
Photo Courtesy: Prestonsburg Police Department Facebook and Martin Police Department Facebook
Two more EKY police departments hold ‘Shop with a Cop’ events this weekend
York Regional Police tactical officers stand in the lobby of a condominium building in Vaughan,...
5 dead and suspect killed in Toronto area condo shooting