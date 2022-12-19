ARH Mountain Student Achiever Olivia Madison Little

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Olivia Madison Little is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Olivia is a senior at Floyd Central High School where she has a 3.97 GPA.

She has been a member of the National Honor Society since her sophomore year, she was also chosen to be a Link Crew leader the first year the program was established at Floyd Central.

Congratulations, Olivia!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents displaced after Quincy crash
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Letcher Co. crash
Fire truck generic MGN
Troopers release name of man killed in Letcher Co. house fire
We are still trying to pin down snow totals and timing for the winter weather that could impact...
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here is the hype-free breakdown of what could play out later this week
Missing Person
Officials looking for man who reportedly jumped into Kentucky River
Bruiser Martin's distillery
‘What I make ain’t your papaw’s cough syrup:’ EKY man named ‘Master Distiller’

Latest News

ARH Mountain Student Achiever Olivia Madison Little - December 19, 2022
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Olivia Madison Little - December 19, 2022
ARH Mountain Student Achiever - December 13, 2022
ARH Mountain Student Achiever - December 13, 2022
ARH Mountain Student Achiever - December 13, 2022
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Brooke Shayden Proctor
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Blake Landon Adams - December 12, 2022
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Blake Landon Adams - December 12, 2022