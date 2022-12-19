ARH Mountain Student Achiever Olivia Madison Little

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Olivia Madison Little is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Olivia is a senior at Floyd Central High School where she has a 3.97 GPA.

She has been a member of the National Honor Society since her sophomore year, she was also chosen to be a Link Crew leader the first year the program was established at Floyd Central.

Congratulations, Olivia!

