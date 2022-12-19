Anonymous donation helping Harlan County families put food on the table for Christmas

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - School is out for the holidays but Harlan County Public Schools opened its doors one last time before Christmas.

An anonymous donor through Save the Children donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to provide $120 gift cards to each kid in the school.

Superintendent Brent Roark said they opened each school back up on Monday for kids and parents to pick the gift cards up.

“We asked all of our principals to come back in. We asked the office staff, security officers and then folks from the district office to come back in,” he said.

Stan Nicely, principal at Wallins School said this anonymous donation means a lot for his school families.

“Right before the holidays provides a much-needed relief for our families,” said Nicely. “So, it’s an awesome thing that they’ve done and we’re very appreciative.”

All because presents and Christmas dinner can be hard for some parents to handle. So, this gift provided a helping hand.

“It will buy them Christmas dinner,” said one parent. “Ham and turkey and stuffing. All the good stuff really, but then I have to make separate stuff for her because she is gluten free. So, I have to find stuff to her to make because she can’t have the wheat and stuff. So, it makes it so much harder.”

A donation that showed what the giving season is all about.

“It’s difficult times for everybody and it’s a tremendous benefit and blessing to our community,” said Nicely.

A reminder that kids still need to be kids and receive gifts this time of year.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.