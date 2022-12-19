Animal shelters struggle to keep up during the holiday season

Here in Lexington, the Lexington Humane Society has over 450 animals in their care, but the...
Here in Lexington, the Lexington Humane Society has over 450 animals in their care, but the holidays are always a busy time for them.(WKYT)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Through doors and in cages, hundreds of animals line the halls of local animal shelters.

Here in Lexington, the Lexington Humane Society has over 450 animals in their care, but the holidays are always a busy time for them.

Megan Hawkins with the Lexington Humane Society said there tends to be an increase in animal intake.

“That’s fluctuated over the last few weeks between 450 to almost 500, which is insane. Our food budget, which it starts in July, we go through the fiscal year. We’ve already reached our full food budget for the year, within four months,” Hawkins said.

Some of their animals are left in the shelters for hundreds of days, which means they need to provide them with everyday essentials, like food and water.

She said they also need to provide them with medicine and veterinary care.

“With the current inflation in the economy, we have seen prices go up, so we take care of everything for the animal. They are fixed, microchipped, vaccinated, and dewormed before they even go up for adoption and that doesn’t consider how long they stay with us,” Hawkins said.

The holidays can be a hard time for some families, so she said they often see more people surrender their pets, in order to pay for holiday gifts.

With breaks from work and school, she hopes to see more people come shop, adopt, and foster.

“Just to give it a break, just to give it a nice quiet place to wake up on Christmas morning instead of being here in the shelter with the barking. By doing that, we’ll have other open cages for other animals that can go up for adoption and maybe find their home during those couple of weeks when the cages are open,” Hawkins said.

The Lexington Humane Society wants to have a “silent night” in the shelter this holiday season, so they encourage people to foster an animal if they are able.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Baxter, Tennessee man was found dead in his semi Friday afternoon.
Tennessee man found dead in semi in Rowan County
Fire truck generic MGN
KSP: One dead following Letcher County house fire
Woodrow (Woody) M. Barton
Missing Bell County man found dead
Residents displaced after Quincy crash
One person dead following Letcher County crash
Laura Anderson was reported missing in 2018.
‘We are not going to stop:’ Investigation continues after missing Kentucky woman found dead in Tennessee

Latest News

Avoiding gambling gifts for kids
Experts say avoid buying gambling gifts for children
A seven-year-old boy died and two other children were hospitalized on Sunday, December 18,...
Child killed, two others hospitalized in EKY mobile home fire
Missing Person
Officials looking for man who reportedly jumped into Kentucky River
How are families combatting inflation this holiday season?
Families are combatting inflation this holiday season
Operation BBQ Relief returns to EKY to help those impacted by flood