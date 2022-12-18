“What I make ain’t your papaw’s cough syrup” EKY man named ‘Master Distiller’

Bruiser Martin's distillery
Bruiser Martin's distillery(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Charles “Bruiser” Martin once broke a state record playing for the Clay County High School football team.

Years later, something else he is known for delivered Martin to the national stage.

“What I make ain’t your papaw’s cough syrup. I mean, it’s my granny’s white lightning, you know, tiger shine,” Martin said.

He won the title of “Master Distiller” on Discovery Channel show “Moonshiners: Master Distiller” for mastering the taste of his liquor.

“I’ve not seen anybody that’s got a drink of it yet that had anything bad to say, because I mean like for real, you know if you don’t like that, there’s something wrong with you,” the Clay County native said laughingly.

Martin had that confidence engrained in him from past generations.

“Making moonshine, it’s something that’s passed down in your family. So, you’re either raised on it or you decide you don’t want to learn,” he said.

He did in fact learn from his family, and the very show he was featured on.

“I’ve been a fan of watching ‘Moonshiners’ for the 12 years it’s been on. I’ve watched it my whole life growing up, and I always thought that would be so awesome to get to make moonshine for a living,” the former coal miner said.

Martin has a full-time job with Airgas, but his goal is to own a business involving liquor in some way.

“Whether it be a distillery or a store, I would like to do something you know with moonshining obviously,” he said.

After winning the contest, Martin said he plans to start making liquor for a distillery in Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Baxter, Tennessee man was found dead in his semi Friday afternoon.
Tennessee man found dead in semi in Rowan County
Woodrow (Woody) M. Barton
Missing Bell County man found dead
Fire truck generic MGN
KSP: One dead following Letcher County house fire
Laura Anderson was reported missing in 2018.
‘We are not going to stop:’ Investigation continues after missing Kentucky woman found dead in Tennessee
generic crash
Police: Two dead in Clay County crash

Latest News

Elf Jr. The Musical
Appalachian Arts Alliance’s ‘Elf Jr. The Musical’ wraps up in Hazard
Fire truck generic MGN
KSP: One dead following Letcher County house fire
Ky. doctor provides tips on staying safe amid ‘tripledemic’
Ky. doctor provides tips on staying safe amid ‘tripledemic’
A husband and father of two boys, Zach Cottongim worked for LMPD for seven years.
Memorial held for fallen LMPD officer Zach Cottongim 1 year after his death