“What I make ain’t your papaw’s cough syrup” EKY man named ‘Master Distiller’

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Charles “Bruiser” Martin once broke a state record playing for the Clay County High School football team.

Years later, something else he is known for delivered Martin to the national stage.

“What I make ain’t your papaw’s cough syrup. I mean, it’s my granny’s white lightning, you know, tiger shine,” Martin said.

He won the title of “Master Distiller” on Discovery Channel show “Moonshiners: Master Distiller” for mastering the taste of his liquor.

“I’ve not seen anybody that’s got a drink of it yet that had anything bad to say, because I mean like for real, you know if you don’t like that, there’s something wrong with you,” the Clay County native said laughingly.

Martin had that confidence engrained in him from past generations.

“Making moonshine, it’s something that’s passed down in your family. So, you’re either raised on it or you decide you don’t want to learn,” he said.

He did in fact learn from his family, and the very show he was featured on.

“I’ve been a fan of watching ‘Moonshiners’ for the 12 years it’s been on. I’ve watched it my whole life growing up, and I always thought that would be so awesome to get to make moonshine for a living,” the former coal miner said.

Martin has a full-time job with Airgas, but his goal is to own a business involving liquor in some way.

“Whether it be a distillery or a store, I would like to do something you know with moonshining obviously,” he said.

After winning the contest, Martin said he plans to start making liquor for a distillery in Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.