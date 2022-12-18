Troopers release name of man killed in Letcher Co. house fire

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 1:49 PM EST
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 12/19/2022: Kentucky State Police Trooper Matt Gayheart told WYMT that Dudley D. Boggs, 39, died in the fire.

Original Story 12/18/2022:

Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) confirmed one person was killed in a house fire in Letcher County.

The fire happened Sunday morning on Smiley Drive in the Colliers Creek area.

The name of the person was not released.

We will update this story when more information is available.

