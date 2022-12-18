Top-10 safety Jantzen Dunn set to transfer from Ohio State to Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Buckeye Jantzen Dunn is making his return home to Kentucky.

The former four-star prospect out of Bowling Green, South Warren, will have three seasons of eligibility left.

Dunn played in four games for Ohio State this past season, all on special teams.

With the departure of Carrington Valentine and Keidron Smith, Dunn will have the opportunity to fight for a starting role in the fall for UK.

Dunn is the second defensive back to join the Wildcats through the transfer portal this month, joining former Cincinnati corner-back J.Q. Hardaway.

