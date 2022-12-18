Kentucky women’s basketball falls for third straight game

UK women's basketball opens with a win over Radford
UK women's basketball opens with a win over Radford(UK Athletics)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky women’s basketball hosted Florida Golf Coast, looking to snap a two game loosing streak.

After a rocky start giving up eight unanswered, the Cats rallied to make it 16-12 after one.

Things remained close at the break, 37-31 Eagles.

Kentucky would come as close as two points after the third but couldn’t get over the hump, falling 69-63.

“I just want to win, said Kentucky guard Maddie Sherr. “I know I shot terrible from the field today and I was aware of that, but I want to win. That means doing everything else for my team, even if I’m not hitting shots. It’s just a mindset and I think, as a team, we don’t hate losing enough.”

UK was lead by Robyn Benton who scored 18 and Jada Walker who finished with 14 points.

Blair Green finished with nine points and four rebounds in 30 minutes of play.

This loss marks three straight for Kentucky, loosing to Louisville and Murray State previously.

“We have one more (non-conference) game and that’s the most important game on our schedule to try to focus on, said Kentucky Head Coach Kyra Elzy. “We can’t bury our head in the sand. We have got to find a way to go back, go to work and find a way to get a win and get back on the winning side of things.”

Kentucky will look to get back on track with a home game, December 21, versus Ohio University.

