High School Scoreboard - December 17, 2022

WYMT Weekend Edition News at 11 p.m.
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 12:29 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Mountain basketball teams are getting in their final games before the holidays.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Breathitt County 77, McCreary Central 65 (Big Lou Coaches vs. Cancer Classic)

Buckhorn 68, Ligon COGO 58 (Big Lou Coaches vs. Cancer Classic)

Hazard 65, Pike Central 42 (Big Lou Coaches vs. Cancer Classic)

Highlands Latin 60, Leslie County 41 (Louisville Christmas Classic)

Garrard County 68, Bell County 67 (Pride of the Mountains Basketball Showcase)

Barbourville 66, Williamsburg 57 (Pride of the Mountains Basketball Showcase)

Middlesboro 78, Cordia 13 (Pride of the Mountains Basketball Showcase)

Lawrence County 81, Pendleton County 69 (Stock Yards Bank & Trust Challenge)

Martin County 68, Montgomery County 58 (Stock Yards Bank & Trust Challenge)

South Laurel 57, Shelby Valley 43 (Stock Yards Bank & Trust Challenge)

Floyd Central 79, Fairview 61

Johnson Central 71, Belfry 34

Lynn Camp 90, Thomas Walker (Va.) 61

Prestonsburg 87, Powell County 69

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Williamsburg 58, OBI 10 (13th Region All “A” Classic)

Knott Central 53, Buckhorn 32 (Big Lou Coaches vs. Cancer Classic)

Perry Central 67, Assumption 48 (Big Lou Coaches vs. Cancer Classic)

Bell County 65, Claiborne (Tenn.) 44 (Pride of the Mountains Basketball Showcase)

Frederick Douglass 90, Lawrence Cunty 61 (Traditional Bank Holiday Classic)

Southwestern 71, Menifee County 48 (Traditional Bank Holiday Classic)

Breathitt County 55, Cordia 30

Floyd Central 74, Pike Central 71 (OT)

Hazard 50, Prestonsburg 47

Knox Central 68, Dunbar 17

Lafayette 57, Estill County 25

Leslie County 76, Powell County 40

Lynn Camp 51, Thomas Walker (Va.) 41

Shelby Valley 50, Betsy Layne 35

Wolfe County 54, Magoffin County 50

