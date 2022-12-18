Cats fall to UCLA in CBS Sports Classic
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky came up just short to the UCLA Bruins in a 63-53 finish at the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden.
Missed free throws were a major contributor to the loss, with Kentucky shooting 5 of 13 at the line.
Chris Livingston led the Cats in scoring with a new career-high 14 points.
No. 13 Kentucky falls to 7-3 on the season.
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.