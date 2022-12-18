Cats fall to UCLA in CBS Sports Classic

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky came up just short to the UCLA Bruins in a 63-53 finish at the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden.

Missed free throws were a major contributor to the loss, with Kentucky shooting 5 of 13 at the line.

Chris Livingston led the Cats in scoring with a new career-high 14 points.

UK-UCLA Box Score (UK Athletics)

No. 13 Kentucky falls to 7-3 on the season.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.