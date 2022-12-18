Cats fall to UCLA in CBS Sports Classic

Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) grabs the ball away from UCLA forward Kenneth Nwuba (14)...
Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) grabs the ball away from UCLA forward Kenneth Nwuba (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the CBS Sports Classic, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)(Julia Nikhinson | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky came up just short to the UCLA Bruins in a 63-53 finish at the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden.

Missed free throws were a major contributor to the loss, with Kentucky shooting 5 of 13 at the line.

Chris Livingston led the Cats in scoring with a new career-high 14 points.

UK-UCLA Box Score
UK-UCLA Box Score(UK Athletics)

No. 13 Kentucky falls to 7-3 on the season.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carfentanil is the most potent commercial opioid in the world (10,000 times stronger than...
Drug 100 times more potent than fentanyl found locally, Commonwealth’s Attorney says
Woodrow (Woody) M. Barton
Missing Bell County man found dead
generic crash
Police: Two dead in Clay County crash
Officer Tyler Cable says he was stabbed after responding to a call of an intoxicated man in a...
Police officer stabbed in store
A Baxter, Tennessee man was found dead in his semi Friday afternoon.
Tennessee man found dead in semi in Rowan County

Latest News

Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy instructs her team during a time out in the second half of an...
Kentucky upset by Murray State
The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
High school basketball scores from around the mountains
Eli Gover receives NROTC Marine Option scholarship
South Laurel Basketball’s Eli Gover receives NROTC Marine Option Scholarship
The Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - December 16, 2022