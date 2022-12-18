Carbon monoxide poisoning a concern during the holidays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s important you stay warm safely by avoiding the risks of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Some people enjoy the cold air during the holiday season, but others spend their time inside with the heat on high.

Before you get too comfortable, officials warn that you need to check up on your devices.

One they said to check in particular is your carbon monoxide detector.

“Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas, so you’re not going to be able to sense that,” Major Joe Welch with the Lexington Fire Department said.

He said some of the symptoms could even be mistaken for the flu.

“If you are exposed to carbon monoxide some of the first signs you are going to experience are a headache, dizziness. Also, if you’re exposed longer some of those symptoms could become more severe,” Major Welch said.

He said heating sources that use a fuel similar to natural gas, propane, or kerosene, can result in carbon monoxide.

If multiple people in your home are having similar symptoms, he said, it could be a sign.

“We also recommend that you have your appliances checked annually, make sure they’re functioning properly. That includes heaters and also your fireplaces,” Major Welch said.

He said having these detectors in your home is the best way to alert people of a carbon monoxide situation in their house.

If that alarm goes off, he said, the best thing to do is leave your house and call 911.

With the holidays coming up, he said to make sure you don’t overload extension cords.

