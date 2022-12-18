Calm start to the week, all eyes on our next weather system

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The forecast remains quiet to start the new work week, but we are tracking some major changes by Thursday, Friday and the holiday weekend.

Tonight through Wednesday

Another cold night is on tap across the mountains. We stay dry under a mostly clear sky. Overnight lows dip into the lower-20s.

Dry weather continues as we start the new work week, but you will definitely need the jacket on your morning commute. Temperatures stay below average into Monday afternoon. Highs only top out in the upper-30s.

The forecast stays quiet into Monday night. We remain dry and partly to mostly cloudy. Again, it will be cold. Lows bottom out in the mid-and-upper-20s.

We stay dry and partly sunny on Tuesday, and temperatures will start to warm. Highs top out in the mid-40s, and lows fall into the mid-20s.

Wednesday also looks dry and comfortable. Temperatures reach the mid-40s under a partly sunny sky. A stray shower or two can not be ruled out by Wednesday night, especially late. However, most of us look dry. Lows bottom out in the mid-30s.

Our Next Weather System Part 1 (Precipitation)

We are tracking our next weather system by Thursday and Friday. A strong cold front will bring Arctic air, scattered showers and possibly some snow to the region.

On Thursday, temperatures remain mild. Highs reach the mid-40s under a mostly cloudy sky. You will need the umbrella at times as scattered showers will be possible, but temperatures will be above freezing, so we are only expecting rain on Thursday.

Models are still not in great agreement on the timing of our next system. The European is quicker. It shows our system moving through late Thursday and early Friday. However, the GFS is slower. It shows our system moving through during the late morning and early afternoon hours on Friday.

Both models are starting to agree on a rain-to-snow changeover late Thursday and into Friday as Canadian air begins to filter into the region.

We are still four to five days away from this event, so it is still way too early to talk about snowfall totals. Many people have holiday travel plans, so, for now, just be aware that we could see some snow by late Thursday and Friday. We will update you and keep you posted as we get closer.

Our Next Weather System Part 2 (Temperature)

We are fairly confident that we will see some extremely cold air in about five days. Low temperatures by Friday night look to tumble into the single digits for many people in the region.

For the holiday weekend, high temperatures look to stay in the teens with lows falling into the single digits as Arctic air sticks around.

Just for reference, the coldest Christmas on record for Jackson is a 6° high in 1983. I do not think we break that record, but this looks to be one of the coldest Christmases on record for our region.

The “clickbait snow posts” may get all of the attention on social media, but I think the big story with this system will be the dangerously cold temperatures, so start preparing now (protect your pipes, seal any cracks around windows or doors, etc.)

Christmas Forecast Sneak Peek

The weather looks to dry out by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but it will be brutally cold.

Highs on Christmas Eve look to stay in the upper-teens under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Lows look to dip into the single digits for many locations.

The forecast does not change much on Christmas Day. We look to stay dry and frigid. Again, temperatures top out in the upper-teens, and lows bottom out in the lower-teens and upper single digits.

