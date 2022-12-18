Appalachian Arts Alliance’s ‘Elf Jr. The Musical’ wraps up in Hazard

Elf Jr. The Musical
Elf Jr. The Musical
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - More than a month of hard work is finally complete for the actors and organizers behind the Appalachian Arts Alliance’s Elf Jr. The Musical.

Those with the production held their last show at the Hazard Forum on Sunday.

Over the course of six weeks, kids from Perry, Letcher and Breathitt Counties have worked alongside the directors to put the show together. Those behind the production said as much as Elf Jr. The Musical is fun to watch, the actors had an even better experience making memories with one another.

”The kids who love performing, this is their people, this is their family, this is their chance to be themselves,” said the show’s director, Tagan Cox. “We had kids that were getting emotional and saying, ‘I love this’, and so its really special to do that for the kids in our community.”

Those with the Appalachian Arts Alliance said they are already planning future productions.

You can keep up with the Arts Alliance by following its Facebook page, Instagram, or by visiting its website.

