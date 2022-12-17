Tri-City Empty Stocking Fund helping locals again this holiday season

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - It all started with a man named Jim “Muggins” Bennett who wanted to help his coworkers in the coal mines.

“He helped them with food and toys for their kids, and here we are 42 years later. The community is still rallying together to help the folks in the tri-city area,” Heritage Ministries Director Jeff Sim said.

Generations young and old come together to help those in need.

“I heard about it at the high school and I like doing stuff like this. Me and my brother both. So, we just decided to come down here and just help out as much as we could,” volunteer Connor Blevins said.

Not just folks in Harlan County, but people from all across the country come to support Eastern Kentuckians through donations and food packing.

“We’ve had groups from Maine, from Texas, from South Carolina, Western Kentucky. They’ve all come to help out,” Sim said.

Some even have this event circled on their calendar regardless of whether they are giving or receiving.

“Well, that first year we were questionable, because we didn’t know how it would go, but we honestly kinda fell in love with it. This is something we do, we plan our December around this now,” Connor Blevins said.

Organizers say this event is humbling and heartwarming every year.

