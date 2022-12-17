Tennessee man found dead in semi in Rowan County

A Baxter, Tennessee man was found dead in his semi Friday afternoon.
A Baxter, Tennessee man was found dead in his semi Friday afternoon.(Rowan County Coroner's Office)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - A man from Middle Tennessee was found dead in his semi truck Friday afternoon.

Morehead dispatch and a local manufacturing company got a call Friday afternoon that one of their trucks hadn’t been seen to move in 20 hours and neither they nor family could get in touch with the driver.

On-board GPS told dispatchers the truck was near Guardian Avenue.

Employees at the manufacturing company found the truck and called 911. Once first responders arrived, they called the Rowan County Coroner’s Office.

The man, who was from 70-years-old and from Baxter, Tenn., was pronounced dead just after 4:00 p.m.

The body has been taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy but no foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carfentanil is the most potent commercial opioid in the world (10,000 times stronger than...
Drug 100 times more potent than fentanyl found locally, Commonwealth’s Attorney says
Laura Anderson was reported missing in 2018.
‘We are not going to stop:’ Investigation continues after missing Kentucky woman found dead in Tennessee
generic crash
Hal Rogers Parkway back open in Clay County after crash
generic crash
Police: Two dead in Clay County crash
Casey Reed
London man arrested following bulldozer chase

Latest News

Knott County family - 4:00 p.m.
Knott County family - 4:00 p.m.
Jon Decker Talkback - December 16, 2022
Jon Decker Talkback - December 16, 2022
Old Hazard City Hall - 4:00 p.m.
Old Hazard City Hall - 4:00 p.m.
First Lady Britainy Beshear hands toys out to children in Eastern Kentucky. December 16, 2022
Governor, First Lady hand out Christmas gifts in Eastern Kentucky