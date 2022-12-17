South Laurel Basketball’s Eli Gover receives NROTC Marine Option Scholarship

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Senior Cardinal guard Eli Gover was surprised with a highly competitive scholarship ahead of the team’s win over Knox Central.

Gover was selected for the NROTC Marine Option Scholarship, which provides a full ride to a four-year college and guarantees a Second Lieutenant commission in the Marines after graduation.

”The work that he’s put in for this, I don’t think people understand the hours and the determination that goes into something like this for this kind of scholarship and the prestige of it is something else,” said Cardinals head coach Jeff Davis.

The Cardinals beat Knox Central 72-33.

