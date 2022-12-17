Sickle cell disease patients need Black blood donors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The American Red Cross estimates over 100,000 people in the United States have sickle cell disease. Each person needs 100 units of blood each year.

Sickle cell disease is found predominantly in African Americans. Finding a compatible blood donor match is crucial for their treatment. According to the American Red Cross, African Americans have unique structures on their red blood cells, which makes their donations the most compatible blood for patients with sickle cell disease.

“My daughters get at least three to four pints of blood from one blood exchange,” Jessica McDowell said, whose family, including her, have sickle cell disease. “These blood exchanges are saving their lives.”

Multiple members of the McDowell family have sickle cell disease. Jessica found out she had it at the age of six. Her daughters were screened at birth, and she found out they also had the genetic blood disorder at two weeks old.

Since birth, Jessica’s daughters, Zakiyah and Zariah have spent countless times in emergency rooms and hospital beds. On Nov. 21, 8-year-old Zakiyah and 12-year-old Zariah both ended up in the hospital. Zariah recovered quicker than her younger sister.

Zakiyah spent weeks in the hospital. During that time, she suffered a series of health complications, including mini strokes, all pointing back to her genetic blood disorder. Zakiyah’s mother said that she’s grateful for the emergency blood transfusions that saved her daughter’s life.

“It was tough to watch her go through that,” said McDowell. “It was a lot on me and my family. I have never seen her like that,” McDowell said. “If it wasn’t for those blood exchanges that infected blood out of her body, I don’t know where we would be right now.”

The McDowells said it’s hard living with sickle cell disease. They can’t travel on airplanes, go swimming, or do anything that could trigger a pain crisis. Jessica said blood transfusions make life a little easier. For her kids, it helps them be normal.

Sickle cell disease is a genetic blood disorder. The disease predominantly affects the African American community. The American Red Cross said about 1 in 13 African American babies are born with the sickle cell disease trait. Doctors advocate for families with a history of genetic blood disorders to get screened.

The American Red Cross started its sickle cell disease campaign in 2021. Since then, they’ve had a 60% increase in Black blood donors.

