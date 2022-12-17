Pike County mission provides ‘a little bit of cheer’ to hundreds of families

MYRA, Ky. (WYMT) -The season of cheer kicked off for Manna From Heaven Outreach Friday, as the mission worked to provide toys, food, and more to the people in the Myra community.

“A hand up is what we’re giving. This right here is going to be a little bit of cheer, a little bit of happiness brought back,” said mission founder Lois Tackett.

The giveaway, which comes during the recovery phase for the community, is an effort to boost moods and morale after the late July flood took away so much. Part of the delivery included more than 2,000 toys.

“The kids, they’re going to have some of their toys back that they lost in the flood,” said Tackett.

The mission is working with partners like Pike County Detention Center and Rockingham Cooperative in its efforts, with the cooperative providing gifts, food, and more for around 600 families.

”It’s gonna bring some brightness back out of all this mess. There’s gonna be good that comes out of it,” said Tackett.

Those driving through for the giveaway Friday said it has been nice to have a place to rely on when times are tough, being able to tap into the more than $200,000 worth of donations from the cooperative’s Farm Ministry initiative.

“It helps a lot. Because, most, where the flood- we had a lot of floods and stuff- and it done a lot of damage to a lot of people on the floods,” said community member Joseph Redford.

Tackett said it is only possible because of the help the mission receives from its volunteers and partners.

“I can’t say enough good things about everybody,” said Tackett. “I mean, it’s like a miracle. You know what I’m saying?”

The giveaway served as the kickoff for Saturday’s community Christmas party, which will also provide food and gifts to families in need.

