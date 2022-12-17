Nine-year-old asks people to donate items to flood victims for her birthday

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - When most kids celebrate their birthdays, they might ask their family for Barbies, bikes, or other toys, but not nine-year-old Carly Kress.

“I just didn’t want anything really and didn’t really know anything, cause I wanted to get rid of some stuff,” said Kress, who lives in Northern Kentucky.

After spending some time volunteering with her grandmother following the flood, Kress knew she wanted to help other people who were in need.

“It was kind of devastating,” said Kress. “You could see a lot of parts in trees and cars everywhere.”

When her birthday rolled around this November, instead of asking for presents, Kress asked her family and friends to buy pajamas for kids impacted by the flood.

“It was kind of cool because I knew that I was helping other kids that I didn’t really know, but I knew what they were going through,” said Kress.

Over the past month, Kress and her family gathered 68 pairs of pajamas, socks, and toothbrush kits to hand out to families staying at the Mine Made Adventure Park in Knott County.

“I’m very proud,” said Jan Stumbo, Kress’ grandmother. “She has always had a tender heart toward other people and she’s always wanted to give past what she has.”

Kress said she feels happy to give back and that she hopes she can inspire other kids to do the same.

“When you help, you always feel better, when you’re helping instead of getting,” said Kress. “Most of the time when you help, God will provide for you and he will help you.”

On Saturday, Kress was joined by her grandparents and her cousin, Charlie, who helped to hand out the pajamas and other items to the flood victims.

Kress said she wanted to do something like this because she felt it was something her grandmother would have done.

