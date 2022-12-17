Laurel County man arrested on abuse charges

Robert W. Smallwood, 30, was arrested Wednesday outside of London, Ky.
Robert W. Smallwood, 30, was arrested Wednesday outside of London, Ky.
By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LILY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County man was arrested Wednesday evening after being accused of physically abusing a child.

The arrest came after the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Community Based Services had been investigating 30-year-old Robert W. Smallwood of Lily. The investigators suspected that a 7-year-old girl was being physically abuse at a home off Copley Road.

Smallwood was charged with second-degree criminal abuse and was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

At the same time, a German shepherd was found behind the home and determined to be in “deplorable condition” due to at least six months of mistreatment. The dog was taken away by animal control

