Illnesses remain widespread statewide as holiday gatherings approach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear talked about public health in his weekly Team Kentucky briefing.

The Governor says flu remains widespread in the state. It is something we don’t usually see this early in the flu season.

That rise in flu cases might start to affect any holiday travel plans you have.

After watching his whole family get sick with the flu, one shopper named Floyd said he made sure to get his vaccine in time for Christmas.

“We went over Thanksgiving to go visit friends, and while we were there, they got the flu,” Floyd said.

At that point in the trip, Floyd knew it was time to get himself, his wife, and their two daughters home.

“On the way home, I could see my older daughter going down. I thought about it then, eh, all this way in the car together, we’re probably all going to get the flu,” Floyd said. “Unfortunately, I did not. But as soon as I had the opportunity to go to the doctor and get a flu shot, I did.”

Floyd has been able to avoid the flu thus far.

However, many Kentuckians have not been so lucky. Health officials reported more than 6,200 cases over the last week. While slightly down from the week before, the number of cases in Lexington this season has surpassed the previous three years combined.

“The majority of influenza has been Type A, and the vaccination is really good against type A, so get your flu vaccine. RSV appears to be climbing, but they’re still almost full on pediatric beds, so parents, be careful,” Governor Andy Beshear said.

The flu shot takes roughly 14 days to become fully effective, but pharmacists say it’s still a good idea to get it as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.