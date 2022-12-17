Hundreds of kids receive gifts from SEKY church

TOYS FOR TOTS
TOYS FOR TOTS(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Greenbriar Presbyterian Church in Manchester is partnering with Toys for Tots this holiday season.

The church served around 1200 kids in total and on Saturday morning, around 150 kids got to go Christmas shopping for toys and clothes.

Church staff member Megan Bond said they had over 84 different locations with boxes filled with toys this year, bringing in thousands of toys for the kids.

”The kids are able to get one large toy and then they can choose two small toys, and then after that it’s like grab your stocking stuffer and put it in there,” she said. “We made sure they had plenty of toys because we want to give them at least three really good ones, but there’s times we may sneak a few more in there just to make it extra special.”

Church staff said they hope this operation continues to grow next year.

