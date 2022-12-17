High school basketball scores from around the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the high school basketball scores from across the mountains on Friday, December 16, 2022.

Boys Basketball:

Barbourville 63, Jackson City 30

Beechwood 49, Shelby Valley 47

Betsy Layne 85, Floyd Central 68

Letcher Central 46, Cordia 17

Pikeville 78, East Ridge 57

Lawrence County 65, Prestonsburg 63

McCreary Central 58, Southwestern 44

Harlan 81, Middlesboro 44

Lee County 72, Owsley County 56

Magoffin County 61, Paintsville 49

Casey County 62, Rockcastle County 56

Pulaski County 64, Somerset 57

South Laurel 72, Knox Central 33

Pike Central 72, Lewis County 60

Corbin 80, Williamsburg 71

Breathitt County 82, Wolfe County 77 (OT)

North Laurel 79, Charlotte (Fla.) 58

Knott Central 69, Buckhorn 64 (OT)

Girls Basketball:

Rockcastle County 70, Casey County 57

Floyd Central 70, Betsy Layne 49

Estill County 65, Garrard County 41

Harlan County 61, Pineville 44

Jenkins 55, Jackson City 42

Johnson Central 49, Magoffin County 12

Lawrence County 64, Prestonsburg 36

Leslie County 65, Hazard 39

Harlan 68, Middlesboro 31

Perry Central 80, Buckhorn 48

Pulaski County 50, Somerset 48

Lincoln County 59, Whitley County 34

Corbin 65, Williamsburg 26

North Laurel 58, Pikeville 37

Knott Central 60, Assumption 47

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.