Governor, First Lady hand out Christmas gifts in Eastern Kentucky

First Lady Britainy Beshear hands toys out to children in Eastern Kentucky. December 16, 2022
First Lady Britainy Beshear hands toys out to children in Eastern Kentucky. December 16, 2022
By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear were in the mountains Friday to deliver toys as part of the First Lady’s Eastern Kentucky Toy Drive.

The Governor and the First Lady encouraged people to donate toys at grocery stores, as well as the University of Kentucky and Morehead State University campuses. Donations were also taken up during Murray State and Bellarmine basketball games, with another scheduled for the University of Louisville basketball game Saturday night.

“There was a lot of joy in Eastern Kentucky today thanks to all of the generous donations to Britainy’s Eastern Kentucky Toy Drive,” Gov. Beshear said in a Facebook post.

It has not yet been confirmed, however, exactly where today’s events took place.

