Deputy killed in hit-and-run crash while investigating robbery: officials

Officials in North Carolina say a sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while investigating a robbery on Friday.(Sheriff Ennis W. Wright: Cumberland County NC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while investigating a robbery early Friday morning, officials said.

Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a robbery at a Fayetteville business when the crash occurred, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

As deputies returned from a canine track, one was hit by a vehicle as he was walking, officials said.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene but was found nearby.

The injured deputy was taken to a hospital, where he died, officials said. Officials identified the deputy who was killed as Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 24.

Bolanos-Anavisca started his career with the sheriff’s office in November 2020. He was assigned to the “C” platoon and previously served as a school resource officer at Hope Mills Middle School.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are investigating.

Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff until sunset on Saturday.

